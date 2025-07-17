New Trailer Released For Netflix’s ‘WWE: Unreal’ Docuseries

Netflix is set to pull back the curtain on the world of professional wrestling like never before. The streaming giant has officially announced the premiere of its brand-new WWE docuseries, WWE: Unreal, which will debut on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

The five-episode limited series promises fans a groundbreaking, behind-the-scenes view into WWE’s creative engine. For the first time, cameras will be granted full access to the WWE writer’s room, offering an inside look at the creative process, on-the-road chaos, and the untold drama that fuels weekly television.

According to the official logline, “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.” A brand-new trailer has just been released—check it out below.

WWE: Unreal is the latest installment in WWE’s landmark partnership with Netflix, which began earlier this year with the historic move of Monday Night Raw to the streaming platform. The series comes from a stacked team of producers including Omaha Productions (led by Peyton Manning) and NFL Films, who previously collaborated on acclaimed sports content. Skydance Sports and WWE also serve as production companies, with Chris Weaver directing and Erik Powers serving as showrunner.

While the show is aimed at giving fans a new perspective, not everyone is fully comfortable with the idea. WWE Superstar CM Punk recently commented on WWE: Unreal, sharing that he has “mixed feelings” about the series. Punk, known for his old-school wrestling philosophy, admitted that allowing cameras so deep into the backstage process feels “really strange,” but acknowledged that it’s “for the fans” and could help bridge the gap between performers and the audience.

With just weeks to go before the premiere, WWE: Unreal is shaping up to be one of the most revealing and talked-about wrestling documentaries in recent memory.