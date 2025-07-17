Backstage Update On Cardi B’s Status For WWE SummerSlam

Despite speculation among fans due to a noticeable lack of recent promotion, Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B is still locked in as the host for WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam extravaganza.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources have confirmed that the rap icon remains scheduled to headline the festivities as host of SummerSlam on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Plans have not changed,” one WWE source told Fightful, emphasizing that “Cardi B is still set for the SummerSlam show” and that the company has “long been making plans for the event with her in mind.”

The addition of Cardi B, known for her crossover appeal and mainstream draw, is a strategic move by WWE to position this year’s SummerSlam as a must-see spectacle. Her role is expected to enhance the entertainment value of the historic two-night premium live event, which WWE has billed as the biggest SummerSlam of all time.

This year marks the first time SummerSlam has expanded into a full weekend event, similar in scope to WrestleMania. With Cardi B at the helm, WWE is aiming to bridge pop culture and pro wrestling on an even grander stage.

The star-studded lineup for SummerSlam 2025 already features several blockbuster bouts. Among the confirmed matches:

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk – World Heavyweight Championship

Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll – Celebrity Tag Team Match

Additional marquee matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as WWE builds toward its landmark summer event.

Additional marquee matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as WWE builds toward its landmark summer event.