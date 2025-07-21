Happy Gilmore 2 Premieres July 25 On Netflix Featuring AEW’s MJF & WWE Stars

The highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, July 25th, and wrestling fans will want to take note—several major names from AEW and WWE will be featured in the film.

Adam Sandler returns to reprise his legendary role as Happy Gilmore, nearly three decades after the original 1996 comedy classic debuted. The sequel includes a surprising crossover of sports entertainment stars, with some familiar faces joining Sandler on-screen.

AEW star MJF, a former World Champion and current member of The Hurt Syndicate, plays a major role in the film. He portrays Gordy, one of Happy Gilmore’s children. This marks MJF’s second major movie appearance, following his breakout role in 2023’s critically acclaimed wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw.

WWE’s Becky Lynch, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella also make cameo appearances in Happy Gilmore 2. Lynch is currently engaged in a heated feud with Lyra Valkyria on Raw, while Nikki Bella has returned to the ring, recently forming a new tag team with Stephanie Vaquer.

With wrestling and Hollywood continuing to collide, Happy Gilmore 2 promises to be a can't-miss movie for fans of both worlds.