WrestleDream 2025 Set For October 18 At Chaifetz Arena In St. Louis

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced the date and location for its next major pay-per-view event following Forbidden Door. The 2025 edition of AEW WrestleDream will emanate from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, October 18th.

The announcement, first confirmed by the St. Louis Business Journal, marks the return of one of AEW’s newer annual traditions. The Chaifetz Arena, located on the campus of Saint Louis University, will host the Saturday night showcase.

Tickets for AEW WrestleDream will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 28, with a special presale for AEW Insiders and premium early access beginning tomorrow, July 22. Full ticketing information is available now on AEW’s official website.

Established in 2023 in honor of the late Antonio Inoki, WrestleDream continues to grow as a staple on AEW’s fall calendar. Before arriving in St. Louis, the company will present its next major show, Forbidden Door, in collaboration with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, on August 24th.

Stay with PWMania.com for full coverage of AEW WrestleDream and all AEW news.