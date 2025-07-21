Kris Statlander Confirms Relationship With Indie Star Gino Medina

AEW star Kris Statlander is all smiles in a new personal update. The former TBS Champion took to Instagram this week to confirm that she is officially in a relationship with independent wrestling standout Gino Medina.

Medina, best known for his work with MLW and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, has earned a strong reputation on the independent circuit. The post by Statlander showcased the happy couple and quickly drew positive reactions from fans and peers alike.

At just 29 years old, Statlander has already established herself as a trailblazer in AEW. She was the first female graduate of the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy and signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 following a brief stint with WWE. Her journey has been defined by grit and determination, overcoming two major ACL injuries in 2020 and 2022.

Her perseverance paid off in a major way when she defeated Jade Cargill to capture the AEW TBS Championship, marking one of the most memorable moments of her career. Since returning from her second injury, Statlander has remained a consistent force in AEW’s women’s division.

She was most recently seen in action during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: Texas on July 12 — a chaotic and high-stakes bout ultimately won by Athena.

With her career on a steady rise and happiness in her personal life, Kris Statlander continues to be one of AEW’s most admired and resilient stars.

