John Cena Says Being An Extra In Ready To Rumble Helped Launch His Career

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena spoke with Vanity Fair about various topics, including his role in the 2000 film Ready to Rumble and how being an extra in the movie helped lay the groundwork for his career.

Cena said, “I started training to wrestle, and now I’m in a movie with other wrestlers. I love this moment and I look back on this fondly, because I’m an extra, and it has laid the groundwork for me … take all the background players out of a movie, and just put the lead actors there, it is not the same movie.”

On working on The Marine:

“When I went down to film The Marine in 2004, 2005, gosh, I had just gotten a fiery start in WWE, I’m World Champion, I’m going to a different town every night, 320 days a year, audiences just going nuts. And then I fly all the way to Australia to library silence, like to shoot one explosion a day. I hated it, and I hated it because I just wasn’t ready for it, I didn’t appreciate the patience of it.”

