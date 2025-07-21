Goldberg Says His Final Match Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Stem Cell Treatment

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss several topics. He highlighted that his match against World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend wouldn’t have been possible without stem cell treatment.

Goldberg said, “There is no way in hell I could have done that without going to get the stem cells. Absolutely, no way. The body that I’ve lived with prior to that, it couldn’t have accomplished it…I woke up and my hand was swollen. I don’t know what happened. I think I might have gone through — who knows, who cares. To be able to get out of that match…I’ve got a bad knee, and everybody complains, ‘Oh, he’s limping.’ And man, I should be limping. I earned a limp. And if I gotta go in with shoulder pads and a helmet and a knee brace on, I’m going in, but I’m going out like a warrior…Stem cells allowed me to go in there and give it my best at whatever age that I am, and I could not have done it without them.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.