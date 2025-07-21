Saraya Recalls WWE Swerved Incident That Left Vince McMahon Speechless

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including a prank involving a cattle prod and Titus O’Neil on WWE Swerved.

Saraya said, “I actually turned into a menace because they gave me a cattle prod. I was a nightmare with that. So they gave it to me and I was going around backstage and just zapping everybody with it. It was really bad. Then I got Titus O’Neil, who I didn’t know was on the no-prank list. So I zapped him, and he f***ing lost his mind, and he’s the nicest guy ever. Just an angel. I’ve never seen so mad.”

On how Vince McMahon reacted to the incident:

“He didn’t speak to me for a couple of weeks after that, but he ended up going up to Vince [McMahon] and telling on me. And then Vince brings me into the office, and he was just like, ‘Paige, please stop assaulting people backstage.’ He thought it was hilarious, but I got scolded for a second. He was like, ‘Please put the cattle prod down. Don’t do it anymore.’ I was like, okay, that’s fine.”

