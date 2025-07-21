Mark Henry Predicts The Rock Will Make His WWE Return At SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. He talked about how WWE legend The Rock will be making his return to the company at SummerSlam and re-entering the storyline involving Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Henry said, “This is the one where you might get The Rock. You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn’t. It’s time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning ‘we.’ ‘We came up with. We did that’ There’s only one we: him and the Rock. Cody even called him out.”

On Cody Rhodes mentioning The Rock on SmackDown:

“Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward The Rock being involved in this ordeal. And we’ll see how that works out, but being that it’s a Street Fight, that gives even more credence to the fact that everything won’t be structured and it won’t be a DQ if the Rock did show his ugly face.”

