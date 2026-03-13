Jim Ross Addresses Steve Austin/WWE Return Rumors Ahead Of “3:16 Day”

Will Steve Austin return to WWE for a special “3:16 Day” appearance on WWE Raw in Texas this coming Monday night?

Jim Ross thinks it could happen.

But if it does, don’t expect him to wrestle.

“To wrestle? No,” Ross said on his Grilling J.R. podcast. “To make an appearance or to shoot an angle or something along those lines? I could see that potentially happening.”

He added, “As far as Steve having another match, I don’t see it. I’m not being pessimistic or a ‘Negative Nelly’ or a ‘Negative Nelson’ [or] whatever. That’s not where his head is and he’s trying to take care of himself health-wise.”

Ross continued, “You know, we just forget these guys are not Iron Man. When they’re hurt, they’re hurt. And Austin’s got that bad neck. He’s having bad knees. I don’t think it’s worth the risk, quite frankly. I think that’s how Steve would look at it and I know him pretty well, but I don’t think there’s any chance. There’s a chance obviously that he could do something, but do I think he’ll wrestle? No way in hell.”