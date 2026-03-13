Dominik Mysterio Recalls John Cena Match, Reveals Not Wanting To Be In The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio recently appeared as a guest on The Collection with Brad Gilmore.

On the crowd reaction he received for his AAA debut breaking the speakers in the cameras: “You wanna know something crazy? I think the wildest one for me was showing up in AAA for the first time in Juan de la Barrera… Obviously, winning my I.C. Championship at WrestleMania, insane. Beating John Cena (at) Survivor Series, insane. WrestleMania against my deadbeat dad two hours from San Diego in L.A., insane… The thing is all of those were very large, open stadiums. Like, massive, massive crowds. Juan de la Barrera, AAA, people weren’t expecting me… I think that show was on a Saturday. The show started at 8. I got to the arena at like 8:15. So, no one knew I was coming, and I showed up, it was insane. What I was told — this could all be bullsh*t — but I was told this: Allegedly, when they were recording, it was so loud that the speakers blew out of the cameras. They couldn’t capture the full audio of it because it was so loud, and it gave me goosebumps and for me, it was just something that I always wanted to do and it was like wrestle in Mexico with AAA, and getting that reaction, showing up randomly, out of nowhere, nobody knew about it. It was f*cking insane, and showing up with the I.C. Championship too, of all things.”

On if he saw the legs The Judgment Day faction would have and how he avoided originally being put in the group: “No, not at all. Man, I fought it for a long time. I don’t know. It felt weird and hokey, like the very beginning of it… Something happened where all four of us clicked, and I think that’s what kind of made it work because we all kind of clicked outside of the ring, and we were all riding together. So, it all kind of transitioned to inside of the ring and man, it worked… There’s not one time in The Judgment Day where we haven’t had a championship, or all of us covered in gold, or constantly kicking people out to bring people in. It’s crazy. It’s insane.”

On it being surreal that he defeated John Cena: “Super, super surreal. Not only was it John Cena’s last PLE, last Survivor Series, it was the first wrestling event ever held at Petco Park in San Diego. Bro, I’m born and raised in San Diego. I’ve gone to Padres games my whole life. I lived there. Did a bunch of sh*t I shouldn’t have done in downtown San Diego as well, but, got some great stories I can’t tell. But man, that was just so surreal for me. Walking in, in the city where I’m from, walking out as a double champion, beating John Cena, that sh*t’s insane. You can’t write it. Stuff like that, it writes itself. It’s like a fairytale ending for me.”

