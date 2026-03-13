Liv Morgan To Appear At TurboTax Brooklyn Store On March 14

The following press release was issued today:

TurboTax Brooklyn Store Hosts WWE Star Liv Morgan for Meet & Greet

Tomorrow, March 14, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., TurboTax will welcome WWE Superstar Liv Morgan at its new Williamsburg, Brooklyn location [184 Bedford Ave] to celebrate its opening one month before the tax filing deadline. Fans are invited to visit the new TurboTax Store to meet with Morgan and to take photos onsite in the new space that is helping to redefine the tax filing experience.

Note, no autographs will be available onsite, and photos are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

TurboTax Stores are reimagining the future of personal and small business tax filing by combining the power of Intuit’s all-in-one, AI-driven consumer platform and the human intelligence (HI) of its nationwide network of tax experts to deliver the ultimate done-for-you tax experience. A distinct departure from traditional tax offices, TurboTax Stores are tailored to filers’ unique needs, providing physical locations that automates the tedium of tax preparation, and gives customers the confidence that TurboTax Experts are actively working to find filers more money, easier and faster.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 14, 2026

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

WHERE:

TurboTax Store – Williamsburg

184 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11249

HOW:

Attendance is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors will open at 1pm ET.