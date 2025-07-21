Big E Set To Write Memoir Inspired By “Sour” Players’ Tribune Essay

According to Fightful Select, Big E is set to write his memoir after closing a deal last week, although the book does not yet have a title. The memoir will draw inspiration from an article he wrote for the Players’ Tribune titled “Sour.”

There is currently no information available regarding the planned release date for the book, but updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Big E has not returned to the ring since suffering a broken neck during a match on WWE SmackDown in March 2022. However, he has continued to appear on WWE’s Premium Live Event pre-show panels and was involved in a storyline where his former New Day stablemates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, turned against him.