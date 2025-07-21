Nikki Bella Shares Her Experience Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with E! News about various topics, including her experience working with Adam Sandler on the upcoming comedy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

Bella said, “Oh, my gosh, the greatest thing ever. He is absolutely amazing. The set was so much fun. I truly am- I mean, I’ve always believed in laughter is the best medicine, but it really is. Sometimes when people do sequels, it’s never as good. This is going to be even better than the first, and I’m not even saying that because I’m part of it. But we just could not stop crying laughing on set, and Adam just makes it really comfortable for everyone. I’ve never been in that big of a feature film, and like, he’s so hands on. Every scene with everybody on how you can make every scene even better, and it was so much fun. I’m so excited for everyone to see it. Because so much of the movie, they haven’t even teased yet in the trailers. Like, there is a massive part that people are going to be obsessed with, and that’s kind of where I’m at, that they haven’t even teased, that I think it’s so cool that they haven’t really teased it, because you’re gonna watch and you’re gonna go, ‘oh, it’s going in this direction.’”

You can check out Bella’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)