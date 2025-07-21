CM Punk Talks About Collaborating With AJ Lee In Film Or Television

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with TV Insider about various topics, including the possibility of collaborating with his wife, AJ Lee, in film or television.

Punk said, “There are really two things me and my wife don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship. She is my partner through and through. She has her things, and I have mine. When the right thing comes along, I guarantee we will work together. Although I’m not looking over her shoulder while she is slaving away at her computer telling her to write a role for me for her many projects coming up. I’m sure it will happen if it fits. And it has to fit. It can’t be forced. It can’t be her just writing something for me or vice-versa or me trying to get her slotted into something because she is my wife. She is a creative genius and extremely talented in her own right. So, anything we do end up doing together will be super fun, but it has to be the right fit.”

On who he views as a mentor for acting:

“Just because he has been a friend for so long, Dave Bautista. I can reach out to Dave and ask him a million different questions. There are so many people I met along the way that have helped me out greatly. A lot of people on Heels like Mike O’Malley and so many. You meet so many producers, directors. Stephen Amell has been a huge help because, to me, this is his world. Any time I have questions there are definitely people who have a wealth of experience I can reach out to and get an informed opinion from.”