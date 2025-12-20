Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 12/26/2025

WWE held its television tapings Friday night for next week’s post-Christmas episode of SmackDown at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Here are the spoilers:

– Joe Hendry opened the show with a concert, mocking The Miz through a “Jingle Bells” parody.

– Joe Hendry def. The Miz in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight.

– WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill appeared backstage with Byron Saxton and called out Michin. Michin then responded with a promo from B-Fab in a separate location.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. “The Boujee” Lash Legend.

– WWE United States Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov announced that the United States Championship Open Challenge was closed, but agreed to a rematch with Carmelo Hayes.

– Carmelo Hayes def. “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov (c) to become the new WWE United States Champion. After the match, Dragunov puts the title around Carmelo’s waist.

– “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia and Kiana James def. WWE Women’s United States and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Giulia pinned Green.

– A backstage segment featuring “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss saw several women’s tag teams get involved, turning into a shouting match. A multi-person #1 contender’s match was then set for SmackDown’s first episode in January.

– A video package aired for Oba Femi.

– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black and Jade Cargill vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship were announced for the January 2nd episode of SmackDown.

– Kit Wilson and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis were in a segment that somehow turned into Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes coming out to demand an apology from “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. McIntyre then made his way out and things escalated until it was announced that the match between the two would take place in Berlin on January 9th. The match will be a Three Stages of Hell match. McIntyre then said when I bury you deep in hell, say hi to your dad for me before laying Rhodes out.