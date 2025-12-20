Spoiler: WWE NXT Star Internally Listed As A Member Of SmackDown Roster

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE NXT star Trick Williams has officially been called up to be part of next week’s taped episode of SmackDown and is now internally listed as a member of the SmackDown roster.

The report also noted that Williams appeared in a backstage segment for next week’s show, but the spoilers for the SmackDown taping did not mention him, so it remains unclear in what context he appeared.

Williams has not competed in NXT since the November 18th episode of SmackDown, when he lost an Iron Survivor Qualifying Match to Myles Borne.

He is a former two-time NXT Champion, one-time TNA World Champion, and one-time NXT North American Champion.