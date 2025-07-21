Goldberg Credits Triple H For Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg spoke with Justin Barrasso of the Boston Herald about several topics, including his retirement from the wrestling business.

Goldberg said, “When you’re in the wrestling business, I don’t think you’re retired until you’re dead, but I’m completely content with what I’ve been able to accomplish. I’m not dead but, yes, I’m retired.”

On wrestling GUNTHER:

“Wrestling GUNTHER was an honor and a privilege. Don’t let my displeasure in any way, shape, or form reflect upon my opponent. I wish I could do it again. That’s how much fun it was. I always say that I never bask in the moment – but that’s exactly what happened when I laughed after GUNTHER chopped me. It wasn’t because I wanted to step on his offense – it’s just that I was having fun. It was just a reactionary thing. I normally don’t have that much fun.”

On the positive reaction to his final match and why he wasn’t satisfied with his performance:

“I’m greatly appreciative that so many people were happy with what they saw. It was a long road leading up to it and a lot of sacrifices were made. In some ways it was a success, in other ways it was a failure. My job is to be better than I was the time before, and you should never be satisfied with your performance. If I didn’t always think that things could be better, then I wouldn’t be who I am. That’s my take, and I’m sticking to it.”

On the importance of Triple H helping make the match happen:

“I couldn’t have done any of that on Saturday night without him. That’s the truth, one thousand percent.”