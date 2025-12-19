WWE’s blue brand is back tonight!

WWE SmackDown returns with a new episode this evening, a taped show from December 15 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, featuring the continued fallout from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – DECEMBER 19, 2025

As always, ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque kicks things off. We see the usual show-opening arrival shots of various Superstars scheduled for tonight’s event.

Damian Priest Kicks Things Off

Inside the arena, Damian Priest’s theme hits and out he comes to kick off this week’s show. He says the last few days were not easy. He mentions how they were forced to say goodbye to the career of John Cena. He calls Cena the greatest of all time and they say thank you Cena.

Priest talks about how last week on SmackDown, he and Rhea Ripley got the win against Damian Priest and Zelina. He says now they can look at 2026 but as he is talking, out comes Zelina. She says he is such a hypocrite. She tells him that him thinking Rhea fighting his battles for him makes him a real man.

She tells him that he didn’t even get the win. She says that Priest cannot stand the fact that Aleister broke him, he made his decision and now they have to live with theirs. Or more importantly, his. Aleister Black’s music hits and Black hits Priest from behind. He hits Priest with right hands but Priest with right hands.

Priest grabs Black but Black with a kick and Priest to the outside. Black to the outside but Priest lands the South of Heaven onto the ring apron. Priest goes under the ring and grabs a table. Priest sets the table up but Black grabs a steel chair and he hits Priest across the back with it.

He pushes Priest into the ring post and he hits Priest and he falls onto the table. Priest gets up but Black with a spinning elbow to the face. Black gets onto the ring apron and he lands the double knees onto Priest through the table. Black’s music hits and out come WWE officials.

Backstage With Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Backstage, we see WWE broadcast team member Byron Saxton standing by with women’s tag-team contenders Nia Jax and Lash Legend. He mentions how Lash Legend had an upset win last week against Alexa Bliss. Nia stops him and Lash tells him that no matter how great Alexa is, she didn’t stand a chance against her.

She says she was whipping her across the ring. And now that they are done with Alexa and Charlotte, they are moving on. Nia says and after they are done with the Kabuki Warriors, they will slide into the Tag Team Championship match with a purpose.

What is that purpose? To become the new women’s tag-team champions. Saxton then tells them that Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have a title shot. They tell him that it’s about the irresistible force and the bougie bully, the team of Jax and Legend.

Damian Priest & Aleister Black Brawl Continues

When the brief backstage segment with Jax and Legend wraps up, the show shifts gears and heads into the first commercial break of the evening. When the show returns, we see some chaos ensuing behind-the-scenes, as the camera catches up to the action in progress.

We see Damian Priest is with WWE officials, when out of nowhere, Aleister Black hits Damian from behind and throws him into equipment. He grabs a shovel and hits Priest across the back with it. Black then connects with the Black mass onto Priest.

Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Inside the arena, the theme for the reigning WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Champions hits to bring out The Kabuki Warriors. The team of “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane makes their way out and settles inside the squared circle.

Their music dies down and the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for their opponents hits to bring out the newly-formed duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend. They make their way down and into the ring. The music dies down and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Legend and Sane kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Sane jumps onto Lash’s back but Lash slams her into the turnbuckle. She goes for a kick but Sane moves out of the way. Sane slams her face first onto the turnbuckle.

Sane climbs the top rope and she goes for a cross body but Legend catches her. She throws Sane to the ropes but Sane with a head scissor take down. Sane to the ropes but Legend with an elbow to the face. Nia is tagged in. They double team Sane in the corner. Nia goes for the cover but Sane kicks out.

Nia to the ropes and she goes for an elbow but Sane moves out of the way. Asuka is tagged in. They grab Nia but Nia pulls them to the ropes and they hit her with kicks. Asuka goes for the cover but Nia kicks out. Asuka with kicks and she runs to the ropes but Nia with a pop up head butt.

Asuka gets back up and she hits Nia with the double knees. Sane is tagged in and they land a double drop kick. Legend runs towards them but they throw her onto the ring apron. Asuka with the running hip attack. Sane on the top rope and she lands an elbow drop onto Nia and Legend.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this women’s tag-team tilt continues.

