Spoilers: WWE RAW Taping Results For 12/22/2025

WWE held its television tapings Friday night for next week’s episode of RAW at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Here are the spoilers:

– The Vision’s WWE Hall of Famer “The Oracle” Paul Heyman and Austin Theory spoke with each other backstage.

– The Kabuki Warriors’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka def. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley.

– The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, “The Oracle” Paul Heyman and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed) spoke with each other backstage about Theory.

– “The Man” Becky Lynch made her return and cut a promo, which Alpha Academy’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri interrupted. The two then ended up fighting and Dupri applied an ankle lock, with Lynch tapping out.

– It was announced that WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) for the World Tag Team Titles will take place on the December 29th episode of RAW. WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer vs. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was also made for that show.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. Los Americanos’ Rayo Americano.

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella cuts a promo talking about her legacy.

– Bayley def. The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez.

– A Women’s Intercontinental Title Match between Alpha Academy’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri and “The Man” Becky Lynch was made for the January 5th episode of RAW.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER cut a promo, but was interrupted by WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

– Austin Theory and The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed def. WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.