WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, Florida 12/19/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Chase U’s Andre Chase def. Nathan Angel in a Singles Match.

– Zena Sterling def. Tatyanna Dumas in a Singles Match.

– The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) def. Chase U (Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors) in a Tag Team Match.

– Kelani Jordan def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame def. WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Raye in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy (c) def. Luca Crusifino to retain his WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

– Thea Hail (c) def. Arianna Grace to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Hank & Tank’s Tank Ledger wins a Christmas Rumble Match in a Santa suit.