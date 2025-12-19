Some WWE Stars Taking Time Off To Heal For Royal Rumble And WrestleMania

JD McDonagh has officially announced a leave of absence from WWE television as he deals with lingering physical issues, a move that appears to be part of a broader trend as the company heads into WrestleMania season.

The Judgment Day member revealed on social media that he needs time off to “get put back together,” sharing a photo from a hospital bed that suggested he recently underwent surgery on his hand or wrist.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McDonagh is not alone. Meltzer reported that while WWE isn’t seeing a mass wave of absences, a small number of wrestlers are stepping away briefly to heal up ahead of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

“JD McDonagh announced he’s been working through some injuries and showed a photo of himself that appeared to be post-surgery for either his right hand or wrist,” Meltzer wrote. “I was told a few, not many, but a few, will be taking time off to heal up to get ready for Rumble/Mania season.”

With the grind of WWE’s year-round schedule, December is often viewed as the ideal window for talent to address nagging injuries before the busiest stretch of the calendar.

While WWE has not confirmed the exact nature of McDonagh’s procedure, his tag team partner Finn Bálor provided a reassuring update after visiting him in the hospital.

“I just got home this very second from checking on my dear friend [JD McDonagh] & I can confirm that he is in good spirits & will make a full recovery,” Bálor wrote.

On Raw, Dominik Mysterio explained McDonagh’s absence to fellow Judgment Day members Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, noting that Bálor was away checking on him. McDonagh last competed on the November 24 episode of Raw, where he suffered a loss to Rey Mysterio.

WWE is currently building toward the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will officially kick off the road to WrestleMania 42.