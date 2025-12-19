WWE Reportedly Not Looking To Sign New AEW Or TNA Talent

WWE has reportedly halted its recruitment of talent from rival promotions, informing wrestlers from both TNA Wrestling and AEW that the company is not currently looking to bring in new personnel.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials believe their developmental system is already loaded with talent that is either ready for the main roster or close to it, making outside signings largely unnecessary at this time.

Meltzer noted that despite optimism surrounding TNA’s new television deal, uncertainty within the promotion has prompted several wrestlers to quietly reach out to WWE regarding potential opportunities. Those inquiries, however, have largely been met with rejection.

“We were told that of late talent from both TNA and AEW who have called WWE have been told that they aren’t looking at hiring new people,” Meltzer reported. “The idea is that they have so many in developmental, many of whom are ready that they don’t need new people.”

The hiring freeze is not being described as an absolute rule. Meltzer clarified that WWE would still make exceptions for top-tier stars or uniquely valuable talents.

“This is not an absolute, and obviously guys the level of Jericho or Slater wouldn’t necessarily fall into that category,” he added.

The report comes amid news that TNA Wrestling has secured several short-term extensions with key roster members. Jake Something, Steve Maclin, Zachary Wentz, and AJ Francis have reportedly signed three-month deals that will keep them with the company through early 2026. While the agreements provide flexibility, they have also contributed to a sense of roster uncertainty that has led some talent to explore outside options.

This shift in WWE’s recruitment strategy follows the recent signing of former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who has already made the transition to the NXT roster—suggesting WWE may now be prioritizing internal development over continued outside acquisitions.