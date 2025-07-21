Photos: WWE Star Debuts New Gimmick At Live Event

WWE NXT superstar Ridge Holland appears to be undergoing a major character reinvention, as he introduced a brand new gimmick and nickname during this past weekend’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida.

At the July 19th house show, Holland made his entrance with the new moniker “The Steam Pig.” Sporting updated ring gear, a unique custom logo, and a headband, the change marked a noticeable shift from his previous presentation. Holland went on to pick up a victory over Tate Wilder in what was his first match since May.

This new persona may represent a fresh chapter for Holland, who has previously played both babyface and heel roles during his NXT tenure. A former NXT Tag Team Champion, Holland has been known for his powerful, hard-hitting style. Now, with the “Steam Pig” identity, fans are curious to see how his in-ring approach and character evolve going forward.

Florida’s NXT live events often serve as the testing ground for new personas before being introduced to television. With the crowd reaction in Tampa appearing positive, it remains to be seen whether “The Steam Pig” will charge his way onto NXT TV in the coming weeks.

