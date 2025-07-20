Mercedes Moné Reacts To Viral Toni Storm “Chomp” Video

A single moment from the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view has taken the internet by storm—literally.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm successfully retained her title against Mercedes Moné in a highly anticipated matchup, but it’s one playful mid-match exchange that has captured fans’ imaginations. AEW uploaded a video titled “Chomp”, which featured Storm teasing a tombstone piledriver on Moné while having a bit of fun with her opponent. The quirky clip has exploded in popularity across social media platforms.

According to analytics:

– The video has amassed 25,617,356 views

– Logged an eye-popping 3 years, 136 days, 18 hours, 43 minutes, and 55 seconds of total watch time

– Generated 266 likes, 9.8K comments, 50K shares, and a staggering 754K saves

– Total interactions have reached 1,080,060

Mercedes Moné caught wind of the clip’s performance and responded in her Instagram story, writing:

“3 years of watch time! Y’all are the true sickos.”

The viral success of the moment highlights not only the chemistry between the two competitors but also AEW’s growing digital engagement. It’s also further proof that even the most unexpected in-ring antics can leave a lasting impression.

Toni Storm continues her reign as AEW Women’s World Champion, while Mercedes Moné remains one of the company’s most engaging and talked-about stars—both in and out of the ring.