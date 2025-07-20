Thekla Signs With AEW After Completing 45-Day Probationary Period

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on his Twitter (X) account that Thekla is now officially part of the All Elite Wrestling roster. She has signed her contract with the promotion after completing a 45-day probation period, which was required due to the controversial nature of her departure from STARDOM.

Khan wrote, “Due to her attack on President @tokada_mh4e + her termination for cause from @we_are_stardom, after her debut June 4 at Fyter Fest #AEWCollision, I placed Thekla on a 45 day probation period before validating her contract. Her probation ended today. @toxic_thekla is All Elite!”

Thekla was terminated from STARDOM following an incident at their All-Star Grand Queendom event in April, where she lost to Sayaka Kurara. She refused to join Kouzen, breaking a promise, and subsequently attacked STARDOM President Taro Okada. Since joining AEW, Thekla has participated in eight matches, including the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas.