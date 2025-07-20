Alex Windsor Officially Signs With AEW

During Saturday night’s episode of Collision, Alex Windsor secured her first win with AEW. Following the match, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter (X) that she has officially signed with the company.

Khan wrote, “The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official: @HailWindsor is All Elite!”

Additionally, the company also announced that Windsor will challenge Athena for her ROH Women’s World Title on next week’s episode.