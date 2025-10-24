Backstage Update On Jay White Following Cryptic “Ready?” Tweet

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Jay White had the wrestling world buzzing when he took to his Twitter (X) account and hinted at a potential return to the company with a simple post that read, “Ready?”

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, an update on White’s status regarding his return to AEW was provided following his cryptic tweet.

Sean Ross Sapp stated in the report that White was likely “trolling” the fans, as he has been sidelined with hand and shoulder injuries that may delay his return for some time.

The report noted that White was initially sidelined due to a hand injury that would take several months to heal. Additionally, he has been dealing with a shoulder injury that required further attention and treatment.

White is reportedly expected to remain out of in-ring action for the rest of the year due to these injuries. This has led to challenges for the Bang Bang Gang, as his stablemate, Colten Gunn, is also out of action due to an injury he sustained in July.

White last competed for AEW on the March 29 episode of Collision, where he won a singles match against Kevin Knight.

Currently, there is no definitive timeline for Jay White’s return to AEW TV, but updates will be provided as they become available.