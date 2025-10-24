Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (10/25/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of Collision, which will take place at the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas.

The show is scheduled to air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a singles match, “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith will face Ace Austin from the Bang Bang Gang.

Previously announced for the show are Jurassic Express (consisting of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) and JetSpeed (featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) taking on FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a $400,000 All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Additionally, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from Triangle of Madness will compete against Mina Shirakawa in another singles match. “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK is also set to compete in a singles match.

In another matchup, “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders will go up against “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii from The Conglomeration. We will also hear from AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page during the episode.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.