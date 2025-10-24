The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues tonight in “The Copper State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, airing live at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers.

On tap for tonight’s show is Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix vs. The MFTs, Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James, a WWE U.S. Championship Open Challenge from Ilja Dragunov, appearances by Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and more.

Featured below are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 24, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – OCTOBER 24, 2025

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ airs as always to get us started. We then shoot to a video package looking back at the wild conclusion to last week’s show involving Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, and the mystery attack of Jacob Fatu.

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre Kick Things Off

Back live, we see Cody Rhodes walking backstage. Jimmy Uso walks up and thanks Rhodes for sticking up for Jacob Fatu. Rhodes asks Jimmy if things are good between him and Jey Uso. Jimmy says he doesn’t know, and Rhodes tells him to do what’s right for him.

Uso goes to talk to Nick Aldis while Rhodes makes his way out to the ring. Cody Rhodes makes his way out to the ring and gets the crowd amped up. Rhodes talks about how he beat Drew McIntyre with his title and whether he needs to apologize for that or not.

McIntyre appears in the crowd and says he doesn’t need Rhodes’ apology. He asks the crowd why they’re cheering Rhodes and booing him. McIntyre says everyone is brainwashed by Corporate Cody’s Propaganda and that’s why he continues to be cheered.

McIntyre talks about who attacked Jacob Fatu and rattles off names of prospects. Rhodes tells McIntyre to shut up and says let’s fight right now. Rhodes starts undressing in the ring, and McIntyre gets attacked by Jimmy Uso outside the ring.

McIntyre is tossed through the announce desk and Uso also hits a suicide dive on McIntyre sending him into the announce desk. Security comes out to break them up. As all this goes on, Solo Sikoa with The MFTs (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga) come out.

Sikoa locks eyes and smiles maniacally. Drew McIntyre argues with Nick Aldis backstage. Jimmy Uso attacks McIntyre and security runs in to break them up again. After that, the show finally moves on to something else not involving Cody, Drew or Uso.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix vs. Tama Tonga & JC Mateo

The MFT’s are in the ring awaiting the arrival of their opposition. With that said, out first comes masked fan-favorite Rey Fenix. He stops on the stage and his music dies down. The familiar sounds of the rock violin follows, and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura gets a big pop coming out, and he and Fenix make their way to the ring. Once inside the squared circle, the bell sounds to get our opening match of the evening officially off-and-running. Nakamura and Tonga kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

We see Tonga with right hands followed by an elbow. He goes for a slam but Nakamura lands on his feet. Both men with forearms to the face but Tama Tonga with an elbow to the face. He grabs Nakamura but Nakamura with right hands followed by a knee to the face.

Fenix is tagged into the ring and as is Mateo. Fenix with a right hand. He grabs Mateo by the arm, climbs the top rope, bounces off the top rope and lands an arm drag. He goes for the cover but JC Mateo kicks out. Nakamura is tagged in.

We see Nakamura and Fenix double-team Mateo, who then crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see Rey Fenix with a kick to the side of the head of JC Mateo.

Nakamura is tagged in and he lands a kick to the face. Nakamura with an elbow onto Tama Tonga who is on the ring apron. Nakamura with a knee. He goes for the cover but JC Mateo kicks out. Nakamura grabs JC Mateo but Mateo throws him down.

Tama Tonga is tagged in and he lands a splash in the corner. Nakamura to the ropes and Fenix is tagged in. Fenix with a moon sault off the top rope. He goes for the cover but Tama Tonga kicks out. Fenix with a kick to the back of the head.

Fenix walks the top rope and kicks Tama Tonga in the head. Fenix on the top rope and he lands a cross body. He goes for the cover but JC Mateo breaks it up. In comes Nakamura and Nakamura with a kick to the side of the head. Tonga Loa gets on the ring apron but Nakamura with a kick to him.

Tama Tonga throws Nakamura to the outside of the ring. Tama Tonga runs towards Fenix but Fenix lowers the top rope and Tama Tonga falls to the outside. Fenix with a corkscrew splash onto Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. He throws Tama Tonga back into the ring.

Solo Sikoa gets on the ring apron and distracts the referee. Tala Tonga with a chokeslam onto Fenix on the ring apron. Tama Tonga with a running elbow to the face. From there he follows up with the cover and the pin for the victory for his team.

Winners: Tama Tonga & JC Mateo

Jimmy Uso Requests Match From Nick Aldis

Backstage, we see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is talking to Jimmy Uso. Aldis tells Uso that he needs to calm down. Uso says he wants a fight tonight. Aldis tells Uso he has a No Disqualification Match with Drew McIntyre later this evening on the show.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James (Non-Title)

In a different area backstage, we see WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia is approached by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Green suggests to her that they run a campaign for her to be the women’s champ and Giulia can be her Vice President.

Kiana James comes by and tells them no and that she has a match next. Nikki Cross, the Sister Abigail-looking character from The Wyatt Sicks, can be seen creeping around behind them during this segment. After it wraps up, we return to the ring for women’s singles action.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and out she comes for this week’s dose of “Tiffy-Time.” The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break as she settles in the ring. When the show returns, Kiana James makes her way out. The bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, we see the champ showing off her abilities, as she gets James locked in an arm bar. James does a roundoff and locks up with Stratton again. Stratton flips out of the hold and slams down James. Both women take turns doing gymnastics.

Stratton starts with taking James down with arm-drags and locks James in another arm bar. James kicks out of the hold and sends Stratton into the corner. James kicks Stratton several times in the corner and Stratton rolls up James for a one-count.

We then see Stratton hit a leaping dropkick and then sends James out of the ring. Stratton misses a baseball slide and James misses a moonsault off the apron. Stratton punches James, Giulia distracts Stratton and James throws Stratton into the barricade.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see a few more minutes of back-and-forth action before WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton picks up the pin for the victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill Brutally Attacks Tiffany Stratton

Afterwards, Giulia attacks her. Jade Cargill comes out and chases them off and then brutally beats down Stratton. A ton of officials try and stop her. Cargill keeps pushing past them to stomp the champion out some more. She makes a crazy psycho-lady look.

The look is one like she’s enjoying the chaos she is causing, as the camera zooms in. We see the bad gash on her eye from the triple-threat match she had with Stratton and Nia Jax a few weeks ago. The infamous match with the bad botches.

Anyways, after pushing through security to stomp Stratton out several more times, she heads back in the ring, picks up the WWE Women’s Championship and poses with it as fans loudly boo. She walks off looking proud of herself and her actions.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA

Footage is shown of Ilja Dragunov’s surprise return and victory last week over Sami Zayn in the latest weekly open challenge match, resulting in “The Mad Dragon” becoming new WWE United States Champion in his first match back. The footage also shows the post-match drama with Solo Sikoa and The MFT’s.

We return live backstage, where we see Dragunov walking the halls in his ring gear, looking ready for his advertised first title defense in another open challenge. He is stopped by Sami Zayn. He congratulates Dragunov and they shake hands.

Dragunov tells him he respects him so much, what he did with the open challenges was legendary. Zayn tells him they are no joke. John Cena started them, he passed it onto him and he is passing it onto Dragunov. He tells him he has to be willing to have a target on his chest every week.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we see highlights of Jade Cargill’s brutal attack of Tiffany Stratton. Back live, Cathy Kelley catches up to Cargill. She says the world doesn’t reward patience, but instead power. She says she’s taking the title.

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Ilja Dragunov’s theme hits. “The Mad Dragon” makes his way out to the ring for our next match of the evening.