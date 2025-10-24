Backstage Latest On Piper Niven Following Serious Neck Injury

WWE star Piper Niven is currently sidelined due to a potentially career-ending neck injury, as reported by PWMania.com.

In a recent Q&A session, PWInsider.com‘s Mike Johnson provided an update on Niven’s status after a fan inquired about her condition.

He mentioned that both Niven and WWE are working diligently to determine the best course of action for her neck injury. However, there is still no information regarding her future with the company or whether she will be able to return to the ring. Updates will be offered as they become available.

Niven’s last match for WWE took place on August 22nd during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she faced Charlotte Flair, a 14-time Women’s Champion and one-half of the current Women’s Tag Team Champions, in a singles match.