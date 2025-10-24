Tony Khan Promises Future AEW Pay-Per-View Event In San Antonio

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held a live episode of Dynamite and a television taping of Collision this past Wednesday night at the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had a surprise for the fans in attendance.

According to PWInsider.com, Khan expressed his gratitude to the fans for their passion and promised to hold a pay-per-view event in the city in the future.

The report also mentioned that although nothing is scheduled as of yet, due to the enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, he is determined to return “again and again” for future shows.