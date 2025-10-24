Athena Confirms Tony Khan Has Discussed An AEW-ROH All-Women’s PPV

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently spoke with WFAA about various subjects, including the potential for an all-women’s pay-per-view event for AEW/ROH.

Athena said, “Absolutely. I know TK has absolutely thought about that. I think it’s just about timing when it comes to those things, and he’s been very open about it. We have the best roster in the world. I know everyone says it, but we actually do have the best roster in the world. We have Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, myself — the Minion Overlord and Forever ROH Champion. But we have a very stacked roster and we have a lot of eager women. I like to say Ring of Honor is the girl show, because we have women’s wrestling across the board from Leila Gray to Billie Starks, to that hussy Syuri that showed up out of nowhere while I was on vacation. Don’t know what’s up with that, don’t wanna know. We have Alex Windsor, you know, we have a beautiful platform where we get to see these women grow on Ring of Honor and then see them progress through AEW.”

On it just being a matter of timing:

“So yes, absolutely. I know it’s something that TK has in mind, especially with the tag team tournament. I just think we have to have baby steps and established people more to get there. But yes, I do know that that is on his brain, it has been on his brain since I’ve been at AEW.”

