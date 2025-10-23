Backstage News On Liv Morgan’s WWE Return Timeline

There’s a new update on Liv Morgan’s injury status, according to a report from PWInsiderElite.com. Morgan has been sidelined for several months after suffering a separated shoulder earlier this year.

The report states that the internal expectation within WWE is that Morgan could be cleared to return to in-ring competition by early 2026, though there’s optimism she may return sooner if her rehabilitation continues to progress well.

Multiple WWE sources told PWInsiderElite that officials are “very excited” about Morgan’s eventual return to the active roster, noting that her popularity — particularly in Saudi Arabia — could influence how her comeback is handled.

Given WWE’s recent pattern of surprise comebacks, there’s speculation that Morgan’s return could be saved as a surprise entrant for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2026.

Outside of wrestling, Morgan is also set to face a personal legal matter as the trial of her alleged stalker, Shawn Chan, is expected to begin in Florida next month, with court proceedings scheduled to start on November 1. No specific trial date has been confirmed as of yet.

Additionally, Morgan’s upcoming film project, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, currently has a tentative release window of summer 2026, although the date is subject to change.

While Liv has remained quiet about her recovery process on social media, WWE fans continue to eagerly await her return.

We wish Liv Morgan a full and speedy recovery.