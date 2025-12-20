Backstage News On Why WWE Approved Andrade For WWC

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE granted Andrade clearance on the final day to participate in the WWC Uprising show, held on Saturday, December 13th.

Meltzer noted that WWE had previously prevented Andrade from competing in other promotions, such as CMLL and NJPW, which made this last-minute approval for the WWC event feel unusual to industry observers.

Meltzer also mentioned that WWE’s decision could lead to confusion, as Andrade was cleared by WWC but remained unavailable for other non-AEW promotions. AEW is viewed as a direct competitor, which explains that restriction, but the approval for WWC still raised questions.

Furthermore, Meltzer indicated that WWC is operated by Carlos Colón and functions outside WWE’s primary competitive domains.

This may be why WWE felt comfortable allowing Andrade to make the appearance.

Nonetheless, the selective nature of these approvals has attracted attention. Not only did Andrade participate in the event, but he also defeated Xavant to win the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship.