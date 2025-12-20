Backstage Update On Possible Bella Twins WWE Reunion

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) are open to a reunion sometime in 2026, provided the timing and circumstances are right. While no formal agreement is in place, it’s clear that the door is not closed. Sapp also mentioned that Brie is willing to consider one more run in WWE, although she has previously hesitated due to logistical concerns and the implications of her husband, Bryan Danielson, being associated with AEW.

One issue that has been frequently discussed involves the crowd’s ongoing use of the “Yes!” chants. WWE officials reportedly believe they own those chants, maintaining the mindset of “get over any way you can.” As long as fans are engaged and making noise, they see it as a positive.

Nikki’s recent appearances in WWE have kept the conversation alive, and her involvement in major matches and premium live events indicates that WWE is comfortable featuring the Bellas again.

Nikki is said to support bringing Brie back, and Brie remains hopeful about one more run alongside her sister.

At this point, there is no confirmed timeline, and WWE has not announced any official plans, with discussions remaining informal.