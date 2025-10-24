Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s Future In Wrestling

Recently, speculation has arisen regarding pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho’s future in the industry. His contract with AEW is set to expire at the end of 2025, leading to rumors that he may be considering a move to WWE.

According to Fightful Select, there have been no discussions about Jericho being involved in AEW’s creative plans.

Typically, he only shares his creative insights with Tony Khan. However, sources within AEW maintain that Jericho’s relationship with the company is strong, and no one close to him has commented on his future plans.

Sean Ross Sapp reports that various global and national promotions, including WWE, are interested in Jericho. There has been no confirmation of direct conversations regarding his return to WWE or any creative ideas for him. Still, higher-ups in WWE have mentioned him, with one source indicating that Jericho would likely be offered “several million dollars” per year to return.

This source also mentioned that AEW might be able to match such an offer, leaving uncertainty about Jericho’s motivations.

At this time, Jericho has not publicly addressed his plans following 2025, but further updates will be provided as information becomes available.