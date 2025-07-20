Bryan Danielson Says WWE Felt Like A Parody Of Wrestling At Times

During Starrcast as part of AEW All In: Texas weekend, Bryan Danielson offered candid thoughts on the creative direction in AEW while also reflecting on his past experiences in WWE.

Though Danielson noted he hasn’t been actively involved in AEW creative lately, he praised the current state of the company’s programming.

“I haven’t had much to do with creative in AEW for a while, but I think the AEW shows for the last several months have just been incredible,” Danielson shared. “I watch the product every week at home and I just think that the people that are, the wrestlers, the people involved in the creative, everybody’s doing just such a great job.”

Danielson then drew a contrast to his time in WWE, explaining how he sometimes felt disconnected from the product’s tone.

“Listen, I’m not afraid to be critical of a creative process. When I was in WWE I would say like, ‘okay, sometimes this feels like a parody of wrestling to me.’ I wrote that in my book that was put out by WWE. WWE seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times. I thought the last several months of AEW have been really good.”

Danielson, who remains one of AEW’s most respected voices, continues to be a key figure in both the locker room and AEW’s evolving in-ring style—even when he’s not directly involved in weekly creative decisions.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive coverage from Starrcast and AEW All In weekend.