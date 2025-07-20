Damian Priest & Lola Vice Spotted Together at Bad Bunny Concert

The rumor mill continues to spin as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and NXT’s Lola Vice were recently spotted together—this time at a Bad Bunny concert—fueling further speculation about a possible romance between the two rising stars.

The duo attended the concert on July 19, which insiders say was part of a celebration for Lola Vice’s 27th birthday. Fans in attendance reported that Bad Bunny even gave the pair a personal shoutout during the show, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Adding fuel to the fire, Priest later shared a lighthearted video on Instagram that appeared to poke fun at his earlier evasive answers during a Good Morning New York interview, in which he repeatedly deflected relationship questions with a simple “no comment.”

The dating rumors originally took off last month after Lola Vice posted a candid photo of herself and Priest at a New York Yankees game. Since then, fans have been closely watching for hints of a budding relationship. Their joint appearance at the concert only intensified the buzz.

Despite the speculation, both stars are keeping busy inside the squared circle. Damian Priest is heading into SummerSlam as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, with plenty of challengers eyeing his title. Lola Vice remains a key player in NXT’s women’s division, building momentum with each match and making headlines with her rapid ascent.

Whether or not the two are romantically involved remains unconfirmed, but fans will no doubt be watching their every move both on-screen and off.

