CM Punk Spotted Backstage At WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa

CM Punk made an unannounced appearance backstage at WWE’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, July 19. The former world champion was reportedly in town for other commitments and used the opportunity to check in on WWE’s developmental brand. Click here for full results.

According to Cory Hays of PWNexus and BodySlam.net, Punk had been in Tampa the previous evening to provide commentary for a Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) show. Rather than immediately return home, Punk opted to visit NXT talent and staff the following night.

“CM Punk was backstage at tonight’s NXT live event in Tampa,” Hays reported on Twitter. “He was in town after doing commentary on the Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) show on Friday night and decided to stay in town and check out the NXT show.”

This isn’t Punk’s first engagement with NXT since returning to WWE in November 2023. He’s appeared multiple times on the brand’s weekly programming and has earned praise from up-and-coming superstars for his mentorship and behind-the-scenes contributions at the WWE Performance Center.

While Punk continues to make an impact behind the curtain, his in-ring focus remains crystal clear. He is set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, taking place over two nights—August 2nd and 3rd.

