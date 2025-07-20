Tiffany Stratton Recounts Intense Airport Incident In The UK

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently shared a wild and unexpected travel story during an appearance on WWE – Die Woche via Instagram Live, revealing how she was nearly detained at London Heathrow Airport due to carrying mace in her bag.

Stratton recounted the ordeal in vivid detail, explaining that she had been carrying mace routinely in the U.S. without issue. However, when flying internationally with WWE, the item set off alarm bells in the UK.

“I think I was in the UK. I think it was London Heathrow airport. So, I hope this doesn’t get me in trouble or anything but, I had Mace on me and… Mace is considered a firearm in the U.K.”

“They kind of detained me and they put me in a little corner and then a police officer had to come, it took like a whole hour,” she explained. “They asked me all these questions and eventually, they let me go, but I almost missed my flight. Everybody was waiting for me, with WWE, and it was kind of just such a mess.”

Stratton admitted she was unaware that mace is classified differently in the UK, calling the situation “so intense” and “crazy.”

“It was like, ‘Nope, you gotta go over here. Don’t talk to anybody.’ It was very intense.”

Fortunately, the issue was resolved without any legal repercussions, and Stratton was allowed to continue her journey with WWE.

The reigning Women’s Champion is currently riding high on momentum as she prepares for her next major title defense, but clearly, even champions aren’t immune to real-world turbulence—especially at airport security.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive stories and breaking news from the world of WWE.