Rikishi Believes Roman Reigns Should Not Be In A Tag Match At SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi had strong words of support and admiration for his nephew, Roman Reigns, following Reigns’ thunderous return to Monday Night Raw last week. On his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi applauded the massive crowd reaction, introduced a new nickname for the former Undisputed Champion, and made it clear he believes Reigns deserves a marquee singles match at SummerSlam—not a tag team bout.

“Doesn’t he always? Every time Roman comes out—it’s nothing new,” Rikishi said. “That crowd reaction, that vibe—Roman always brings it. No matter how long he’s been gone.”

Rikishi dismissed criticism of Reigns being a “part-timer,” reminding fans that Reigns has built himself into a multifaceted businessman.

“If you’re putting all your business into wrestling, then you’re an idiot,” he added, emphasizing Reigns’ broader success. “But you hear that crowd? We all seen it. Netflix, TKO, WWE—they’re happy. Because the numbers don’t lie. Samoan Dynasty will always be good for business.”

With speculation that Reigns could team with Jey Uso or Jimmy Uso to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam, Rikishi made it known that he sees Roman as a solo attraction. He unveiled a powerful new moniker for his nephew: “God Mode.”

“Do I think God Mode needs to be in a tag? No, I don’t,” Rikishi said. “God Mode stands alone. That’s his new name—I’m gonna call him that. Because he’s the one that makes things happen.”

“He opens up opportunity for everybody on this roster. Y’all making money, and y’all should be thanking him. When God walks through, he don’t walk with a posse… he don’t need it in my book.”

While WWE has yet to confirm Reigns’ match for SummerSlam, he is expected to appear on Monday Night Raw next week. His return, now intertwined with a developing alliance alongside Jey Uso and CM Punk, continues to shake up the red brand.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam status, and whether “God Mode” will walk alone on August 2.