Jim Cornette Blasts Jelly Roll Appearance & WWE vs. AEW Weekend Booking

Controversial wrestling personality Jim Cornette didn’t hold back on a recent episode of his podcast, where he shared strong opinions on Jelly Roll’s appearance during WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, as well as his thoughts on the overall WWE vs. AEW weekend programming.

While reviewing the Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre match from the live event, Cornette unleashed a profanity-laced rant on the Grammy-winning country rapper, who made a surprise ringside appearance during the show.

“Jelly Roll, who’s a former giant, you know, Martin the Blimp Levy level fat fck but is now just a regular fat fck that you see walking around the streets,” Cornette said. “So, this is what we come up against with the AEW versus WWE weekend — complete opposites. And sometimes you’re embarrassed to be a wrestling fan and watch either one of them.”

Cornette criticized WWE for what he saw as too much celebrity interference and a lack of actual in-ring focus, and also took shots at AEW for the opposite problem.

“The AEW matches never end. And the guys in a lot of cases aren’t even professional. The WWE guys are professional and you barely see any of the fcking match,” he continued. “In AEW, nothing can beat anybody. And in the WWE, fat fcking singers can beat up the wrestlers. In WWE, the singers interrupt the wrestling. In AEW, the best part of the f*cking show is the singers interrupting the wrestling.”

Cornette’s comments come on the heels of a busy wrestling weekend that saw WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event compete for fan attention with AEW’s All In: Texas festivities.

Despite his inflammatory remarks, Cornette remains one of the most polarizing and widely listened-to voices in pro wrestling commentary.