AJ Styles Issues Emotional Statement Ahead Of TNA Slammiversary 2025

It’s official—AJ Styles has returned to TNA Wrestling. The “Phenomenal One” made his long-awaited comeback at Slammiversary 2025, marking a monumental moment in the promotion’s history and sending the live crowd at UBS Arena into a frenzy.

Ahead of the event, Styles took to Twitter/X to share a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey and offering words of wisdom to his younger self:

“If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself ‘You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing—it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.’”

Styles’ return comes nearly a decade after he last appeared for TNA (now under the WWE-TNA working relationship umbrella), where he helped define the X-Division and rose to become a multiple-time World Champion. His presence at Slammiversary represents a full-circle moment for one of the most decorated and respected stars in professional wrestling.

Styles is currently signed with WWE and remains an active competitor on the SmackDown brand. His appearance at Slammiversary was made possible through the ongoing cross-promotional collaboration between WWE and TNA, adding further fuel to the fire of what could be next.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full Slammiversary results, AJ Styles updates, and all the latest on the WWE-TNA partnership.