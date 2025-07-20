Title Changes Expected At TNA Slammiversary

The final betting odds for tonight’s highly anticipated TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view have been released, and the numbers suggest that fans may witness several championship shakeups before the night is over.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, the TNA World Tag Team Championship is expected to change hands in the four-way Ladder Match, with Fir$t Cla$$ (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) listed as slight favorites at -110. The reigning champions, The Nemeths, enter the bout as +200 underdogs, suggesting an uphill battle to retain their gold.

A similar scenario is predicted in the Knockouts Tag Team Division, where The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) are strong favorites at -250 to dethrone The Elegance Brand (+170) and capture the titles.

For the other championship contests, however, the betting odds point toward successful title defenses:

TNA World Champion Trick Williams is favored at -275 to retain his title in a Triple Threat Match.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich is heavily favored at -300 in her high-stakes Winner-Take-All match against NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, with both titles on the line.

X-Division Champion Moose remains a dominant force, listed at -500 to retain his championship.

In non-title action, Mustafa Ali (-300) and Tessa Blanchard (-400) are expected to pick up victories in their respective matches.

In addition to the stacked lineup, Slammiversary will feature the confirmed appearance of WWE star and TNA icon AJ Styles, adding even more buzz to an already electric event.

TNA Slammiversary broadcasts live tonight from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The free pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full live coverage and results from Slammiversary.