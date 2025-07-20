Randy Orton To Set All-Time Record For Most SummerSlam Matches

When Randy Orton steps into the ring at WWE SummerSlam next month, “The Viper” will etch his name into the record books once again—this time as the superstar with the most matches in SummerSlam history.

Orton is currently tied with The Undertaker at 16 SummerSlam matches. His scheduled tag team match at this year’s event will officially be his 17th appearance, setting a new all-time record at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Orton’s first SummerSlam outing came in 2003, as part of the brutal Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Just one year later, he won that very title by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004, becoming the youngest World Champion in WWE history.

Throughout the years, Orton has collided with some of WWE’s biggest legends at the event:

Faced The Undertaker in 2005

Battled Hulk Hogan in 2006

Clashed with John Cena for the WWE Title in 2007 and 2009

Challenged Sheamus in 2010

Competed against Christian in 2011 in a World Title match

Cashed in Money in the Bank on Daniel Bryan in 2013

Orton’s SummerSlam résumé continued to grow in the modern era. He faced Roman Reigns in 2014, Sheamus again in 2015, and endured a brutal beatdown from Brock Lesnar in 2016. More recent appearances include:

A 10-second win over Rusev in 2017

WWE Title bouts vs. Kofi Kingston (2019) and Drew McIntyre (2020)

A Raw Tag Team Championship victory with Matt Riddle in 2021

Randy Orton’s match at SummerSlam 2025 not only marks a major milestone in his Hall of Fame career—it also cements his legacy as the greatest SummerSlam performer of all time. As he prepares to surpass The Undertaker’s long-standing record, all eyes will be on what could become yet another unforgettable Orton moment on August 2.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SummerSlam match card updates and exclusive coverage.