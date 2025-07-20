Lance Storm Reacts To Buff Bagwell’s Amputation & Comeback Hopes

Following the emotional reveal that Marcus “Buff” Bagwell underwent an above-the-knee leg amputation, veteran wrestler and trainer Lance Storm has offered heartfelt words of support—while also challenging the idea that a return to the ring is necessary to prove personal success.

Speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez, Storm reflected on Bagwell’s inspiring spirit and sobriety journey, while offering a more grounded perspective on the former WCW star’s comeback ambitions.

“I wish Buff all the best,” Storm said. “But having the ‘I want to get back into the ring to prove that life can go on’… it’s like, stay sober, stay positive, and live a happy life as a good person with your prosthetic. That’s a success.”

Bagwell, who has undergone over 30 surgeries since his 2020 car accident, recently shared that his goal is to return to the ring with a prosthetic leg, calling it a symbol of his triumph over adversity. While applauding his resilience, Storm offered a reminder that inspirational impact doesn’t need to be measured by one more match.

“If you want to get back in the ring, by all means go ahead,” Storm continued. “But being an example and a positive motivator for people just requires you to stay sober, stay positive and live a good life post-amputation.”

Storm, now a producer for TNA Wrestling, used the moment to address what he sees as an ingrained mindset in the business—that wrestling success equals personal worth.

“I think we can have great worth outside of the wrestling business. Stay positive, stay sober, and all the best. I hope [Bagwell] lives a good, long, happy life. Match or no match.”

In a broader reflection, Storm also recalled a past Q&A where he was asked how to define success in professional wrestling.

“It’s different for everyone,” he said. “If you have a real job and wrestle once a month on the indies and you’re happy, you’re a success. If you’re the biggest star in the business and you’re happy, you’re a success. Define your own success with happiness in life.”

Bagwell’s surgery took place on Friday, July 18, and he has since expressed gratitude for his sobriety and a renewed outlook on life. Whether or not he steps into the ring again, his story is already one of survival—and inspiration.