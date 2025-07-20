Goldberg Apologizes To Charles Robinson After Spear-Related Injury

Veteran WWE and WCW referee Charles Robinson was struck by a powerful spear from WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg during last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special. As a result of the spear, Robinson reportedly suffered a rib injury. Goldberg later appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including the incident and the idea that Robinson is indestructible.

Goldberg said, “Here’s the deal. I asked for Charles to be there. Charles and I have a long history. Charles has taken that before and I might have broken a rib last time. Charles is indestructible. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s taken the spear a number of times. A lot of times, actually. More power to him. I love him to death. I do apologize for the rib. It’ll heal, like the other ones.”

