Saraya Opens Up About Injury From Mercedes Moné

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya recently appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where she discussed various topics, including the injury she sustained during her match against Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) on an episode of WWE RAW in December 2017. This injury temporarily halted her in-ring career.

Saraya said, “She went through a really bad depression too. Because the fans, they can get really hardcore. I have always said, It’s not her fault. It’s wrestling. We’re not going out there and dancing. It’s a physical sport. So accidents happen all the time. It’s like doing a live stunt and expecting not to trip and fall sometimes.”

On never blaming Moné for what happened:

“So I never blamed her for it. I was always very outspoken about how it was never her fault, but she got attacked a lot. It doesn’t feel good to be the one responsible for an accident like that. So she went through a rough time, depression and stuff like that. A really, really rough time.”

On contacting Moné when she was finally cleared to return to the ring:

“So she was one of the first people I called because I was like, you don’t have to feel bad anymore, I’m back. She was over the moon for me. Then at that point, I was like, Okay, so I’m gonna f***ing wrestle now.”

