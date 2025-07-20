Bryan Danielson Training To Be Volunteer Firefighter

Pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson appeared at Starrcast to discuss several topics, including his training to become a volunteer firefighter after his wrestling career ended.

Danielson said, “So one of the things in our area that needs help is the forest fires, and so, one of my things to provide service to my community is training to be a volunteer firefighter… I’m looking at how I can be of service to my community and where I can feel like I’m really doing something with my life that’s productive and has meaning, you know? Those are the kind of things I’m looking for.”

Danielson retired from full-time in-ring action after last year’s WrestleDream, but has made sporadic appearances for AEW and ROH since then, including All In: Texas this past weekend.

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.

